In hopes of getting back to winning ways, Inter Miami will host Orlando City at home in the ongoing Major League Soccer 2025 match on May 19. The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS football match will be played at Chase Stadium and begin at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for Miami vs Orlando due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. Lionel Messi Engages in Argument With Referee After Inter Miami's 3-3 Draw Against San Jose Earthquakes in MLS 2025 (Watch Video).

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Streaming

Countdown to chaos ⏳ pic.twitter.com/r5ObtDUzVN — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) May 17, 2025

