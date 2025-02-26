Inter Miami will take on Sporting Kansas City in the second leg of the first round match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 match on Wednesday, February 26. The Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. The Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City live streaming online will be available in India on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City

📢 Champions Cup Night. Vamos Miami 👊#MIAvSKC I 8:00 PM ET I 📺 Tune in the Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1, FS2 and ViX USA pic.twitter.com/FP3zhkEzvV — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 25, 2025

