Inter Milan will be hosting Benfica in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinal game on Thursday, April 20. The game will take place at the San Siro in Italy at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important clash between Inter Milan and Benfica will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD channel. Meanwhile, SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Benfica match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Inter Milan vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

.@Inter will need to protect a 2️⃣ - 0️⃣ first-leg advantage at home against a determined @slbenfica_en 🛡️⚽ Who makes it to the next round? 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #FCIMSLB #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/TN6db9Yr7L — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 19, 2023

