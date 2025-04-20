Arsenal will lock horns against Ipswich Town in the Premier League 2024-25 match on Sunday. The Ipswich Town vs Arsenal EPL 2025-25 match will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich. The much-awaited contest between both clubs will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Ipswich Town vs Arsenal EPL live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Newcastle United Jumps To Third Spot in Standings, Liverpool Remain League Leaders.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Premier League 2024–25

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Ipswich Town 🕑 2pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟️ Portman Road pic.twitter.com/1cUG3Cl3yH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2025

