Manchester City will aim at returning to winning ways when they lock horns against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The Ipswich Town vs Manchester City EPL 2024-25 match is set to be played at the Portman Road Stadium and this match gets underway at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Premier League 2024-25 has Star Sports as it's official broadcast partner in India and fans can watch the Ipswich Town vs Manchester City live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. There are fans who will be on the lookout for EPL 2024-25 online viewing options and they can watch Ipswich Town vs Manchester City live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Erling Haaland Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2034.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)