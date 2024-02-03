Japan and Iran do not appear to have an advantage over one another in previous matches. The Japanese football team has lost just one of its last fifteen matches in all competitions. Iran and Japan will meet in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on 3rd February. The exciting match will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Iran vs Japan mat ch will be available on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Iran vs Japan AFC Asian Cup Match on the Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son Heung-Min Guides South Korea Into Semifinals With Comeback Victory Over Australia.

Iran vs Japan Live

✨ 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ✨ 🇮🇷 IR Iran 🆚 Japan 🇯🇵 Clear your schedules. Life can wait. But this, you don't want to miss the clash of titans!#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #IRNvJPN pic.twitter.com/eck4DV0kyj — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) February 3, 2024

