Three-time AFC Asian Cup Champions Iran will take on defending champion and host nation Qatar in the second semifinal of the tournament. Iran holds an impeccable recent record against Qatar, winning all six matches in all competitions dating back to 2013. Both sides are expecting a full squad available for the semifinal match. The exciting match will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Iran vs Qatar match will be available on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of Iran vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup Semifinal Match on the Jio Cinema App. Jordan Enter AFC Asian Cup Final For the First Time As They Stun Heung Min Son's South Korea 2-0 in Semifinal Clash

Iran vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semifinal on Sports 18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)