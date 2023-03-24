In a repeat of the last edition's final, Reigning European champions Italy will take on England in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on March 24, Friday. The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this contest will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane Bidding to Become England's Highest Goal Scorer As Three Lions Take On Italy.

Italy vs England Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The road to #EURO2024 begins with a bang 🔥⚽ 🇮🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - Matchday 1 of the European Qualifiers 🍿#SonySportsNetwork #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/kHpD10W1Ll — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)