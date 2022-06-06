Japan is ready to face Brazil in an international friendly match at Japan International Stadium, Tokyo. The match will start at 3:50 pm IST(Indian Standard Time) on Monday, June 6. Unfortunately Live telecast of this fixture will not be available in India. In Japan fans can watch the match on NTV. In Brazil, the match is available on Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro , SporTV and Globo.

Amanhã tem #SeleçãoBrasileira em campo! Prepare sua torcida e vamos juntos em busca de mais uma vitória. 🇧🇷 x 🇯🇵 | 06/06 - 07h20 #BRAxJAP pic.twitter.com/qetXvoa0Te — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 5, 2022

