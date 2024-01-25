The Jordan vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, January 25 at the scheduled time of 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between Jordan and Bahrain will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the JOR vs BHR match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the JOR vs BHR football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. UEFA Turmoil Deepens As Zvonimir Boban Resigns in Protest at Aleksander Ceferin’s Presidential Power Move.

Jordan vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2023

Last day of Round 3 matches 🔥



Group E ⏰ 2:30pm

🇯🇴 🆚 🇧🇭

🇰🇷 🆚 🇲🇾



Group F ⏰ 6pm

🇸🇦 🆚 🇹🇭

🇰🇬 🆚 🇴🇲



Who else will qualify today? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/5HQiDxSEYw— AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 25, 2024

