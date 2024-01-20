Jordan are locking horns against Korea in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match on Saturday, January 20. The Group E match will be played at the Thumama Stadium and it started at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18 channel. Fans can also watch the Jordan vs Korea AFC Asian Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Aymen Hussein Scores Twice As Iraq Upsets Japan To Reach AFC Asian Cup 2023 Knockout Stage.

Jordan vs Korea

Ninth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/9I0N8Axl7S — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 20, 2024

