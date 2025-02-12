With a chance to secure place in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of-16 Juventus and PSV Eindhoven will face each other on February 12. The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League 2024-25 match will be played at Allianz Stadium and has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UCL 2024-25 matches will be available for live telecast in India on the Sony Sports network. The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/ HD channel. The live streaming of the Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UCL Football Match.

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live on Sony Sports Network

