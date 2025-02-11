It’s a clash of titans. Two biggest teams in Europe – Manchester City and Real Madrid will face each other in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season. Sadly, its not a match for the title, not even a round of 16 game but Playoff game for the place in the UEFA champions League 2024-25 the final 16. The last two winners of the Champions League, after a poor show in the new format of the tournament, must now fight for their right to qualify for the last 16. Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Rodri Winning Ballon d'Or Ahead of UCL 2024-25 Play-Off Tie Against Real Madrid, Says 'Hard Feelings?.....No'

The reigning champions, Real Madrid CF were just one point from sneaking into the top eight but Man City struggled a lot and had to pull off a match day eight fightback to avoid the embarrassment of an early exit. Yet the match up is a big one with stars in both sides capable of turning games in their team’s favour.

Manchester City is in desperate need of a win to secure their abysmal 2024-25 season. In the Premier League, the side is far from challenging the leaders, while in the domestic cup ties, Pep Guardiola’s side had to put in ‘big guns’ to overcome smaller teams. Real Madrid on the other hand, is at the top of La Liga 2024-25 standings and in the semi final of the Copa del Rey competition. Yet a win in the Champions League competition has different bragging rights and more lucrative ones.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head Match Ups

Both sides have faced each other multiple times in the recent past with Real Madrid having slight upper hand over the Cityzens. Before the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Real Madrid and Manchester City faced each other five times in last three years with the Spanish side winning two and drawing two matches in those encounters. How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of UCL Draw on TV in IST.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Key Battles

Man City and Real Madrid are attacking sides and possesses enough fire power to overpower their opponents. While the key battles will be between the attackers and defenders of the both sides – Erling Haaland vs Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe vs Ruben Dias will define the out come of the game. Also Kevin De Brune vs Camavinga battle in the mid field will hold the key in the Man City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Predicted line-up

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy; Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).