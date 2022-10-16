Kerala Blasters are slated to host ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League 2022-23 encounter on Sunday, October 16. The match would be played at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

