Kerala Blasters take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Monday, February 14. The match starts at 7:30 pm IST and is set to be telecasted live on the Star Sports network. Fans can also live stream the game using the Disney+Hotstar app.

See Details:

The Yellow Army will look to bounce back in the #HeroISL with a victory tonight as they take on the Red and Golds! 💪🏼 Match preview #KBFCSCEB 👉🏻 https://t.co/IopGb95qyC#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/0VapYcI2DS — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)