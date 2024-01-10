Kalinga Super Cup 2024 is on its way and for the third match of the tournament, Kerala Blasters will lock horns with Shillong Lajong on Wednesday, January 10. The match between Kerala Blasters and Shillong Lajong will be played at Kalinga Pitch 1 and is scheduled to start at 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong match. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku Engineer Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Triumph Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong Live Streaming Details

ഒരു പുതിയ പോരാട്ടത്തിന് ഇന്ന് തുടക്കം! 🙌 First up, we face Shillong Lajong FC in our #KalingaSuperCup opener ⚔️💪 🕑 2:00 PM 📍 Kalinga Stadium, Pitch 1 📺 Jio Cinema #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/gw3xmVtXf7 — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) January 10, 2024

