LAFC will look to get back to winning ways in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Saturday, June 21. The LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis Group D match is set to be played at the GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee and it starts at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis live telecast on any TV channel. Lionel Messi Free-Kick Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star's Stunning Strike in Inter Miami's 2-1 Win Over Porto in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)