Real Madrid are facing Las Palmas in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, January 27. The match is being played at Gran Canaria and it was set to start at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the La Liga 2023-24 in India but unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available on Sports 18 TV channels. Fans can nonetheless watch the Las Palmas vs Real Madrid live streaming online for free on the JioCinema app and website. 'I'm Running Out of Energy' Jurgen Klopp to Leave Liverpool at the End of Season, German Coach Makes Announcement in Emotional Message to Fans (Watch Video).

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)