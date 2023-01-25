Lazio will face defending champions AC Milan in their next match at the Serie-A 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 25th. The match will commence at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Lazio are coming into this match with a victory against Bologna. Meanwhile, AC Milan suffered a 3-0 loss against their arch-rivals Inter Milan in their previous match. Viacom18 group have the broadcasting rights of Serie-A in India. You can watch the Lazio vs AC Milan match live on Sports18 SD/HD channel. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app or website. Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Coach After Dreadful Run of Results.

Lazio vs AC Milan On JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)