Tottenham Hotspur would aim to make a last-gasp effort at securing a spot in European football as they take on Leeds United in Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, May 28. The London side are eighth on the points table and a win would help them surpass Aston Villa, provided Unai Emery's men lose their last match against Brighton. This match will be played at Elland Road and it will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, this match would not be available for live telecast. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Leeds vs Tottenham Hotspur

