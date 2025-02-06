Real Madrid will travel to Leganes and will take on CF Leganes in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal on February 6. The Leganes vs Real Madrid clash will kick off at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. However, FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India, where fans can find viewing options of Leganes vs Real Madrid live streaming online on the FanCode World website for a subscription pass. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

