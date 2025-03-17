Leicester City will host Manchester United in the next match of the Premier League 2024-25 on Monday, March 17. The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 clash will be hosted at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. The much-awaited match between the two clubs will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Leicester City vs Manchester United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United Fans Protest Against Glazer Ownership Ahead of Man United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Match (See Pics).

Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25

All set for a Sunday night kick-off in the East Midlands 👊#MUFC || #LEIMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)