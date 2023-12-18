PSG will aim at extending their stay at the top of the Ligue 1 2023-24 points table when they take on Lille on Monday, December 18. The match will be played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, commonly known as the Decathlon Arena and it starts at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18, the official broadcast partner of Ligue 1 2023-24 in India, will provide live telecast of the match on the Sports 18 1 HD TV channel. Fans can also watch Lille vs PSG live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Former Nice and PSG Coach Christophe Galtier Stands Trial Over Alleged Racism.

Lille vs PSG Timings

