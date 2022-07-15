Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace in their second club friendly match following an embarrasing 4-0 defeat against archrivals Manchester United few days back. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace game will be played at Singapore National Stadium on July 15, 2022 (Friday) at 6:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be live streamed in India on LFCTV, LFC Go App and Liverpool's official website. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India

Check match streaming details:

All set for matchday? Make sure you never miss a kick of #LFCPreSeason on @LFCTV GO 📺 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2022

Another Tweet:

Our second pre-season outing awaits, as we take on Crystal Palace in Singapore 👊#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/ypoRXPfPBV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2022

