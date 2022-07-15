Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool would try to forget the 4-0 thrashing in the hands of their Premier League rivals Manchester United in their pre-season campaign opener before going into the Crystal Palace match today. The Reds will lock horns with Palace in their second pre-season friendly here at the Singapore National Stadium on July 15, Friday. Klopp played a total number of 20 players in the previous game at Bangkok Cup against a newly looking Manchester United but could not find a proper solution to get the spark out of the squad. On the other hand, this match will be the first pre-season friendly for Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. The London-based club would look to hit a scrambling Liverpool who are looking to find their ways to victory. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will be streamed on Liverpool FC TV and Liverpool Go App. To know the details of live streaming, live tv telecast and timing of the match, scroll down below. How to Watch Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory, Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of Club Friendly Football Match in India

For Liverpool, they might miss one of their star players Diogo Jota, who has reportedly suffered an injury. The Reds' new signing, Darwin Nunez is expected to play along side Mohamed Salah. Nunez, despite playing against Manchester United, could not able to put up a performance which is expected from us on high level. Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson Becker- all are expected to play against a Crystal Palace side, that are already missing a chunk of first-team players in the form of Wilfred Zaha, Christian Benteke, Everechi Eze, Will Hughes and a few more. It is understood that Jurgen klopp would go for a strong team against Palace in search of a massive win to forget the 4-0 United hammering.

When is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Liverpool and Crystal Palace club friendly game will be played at Singapore National Stadium on July 15, 2022 (Friday). The match is scheduled to start at 6:05 IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on TV.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Club Friendlies 2022?

The Indian fans can get the live actions of the match on LFCTV as the match will be live streamed there. Fans can also watch the live match Liverpool's official app, LFC GO App. Liverpool club's official website will also provide the online live streaming of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.

