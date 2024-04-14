In a three-way race for the Premier League 2023-24 title, no team can afford to drop any points, especially against teams out of the top 10 standings. Liverpool will be aiming for all three points and reclaim the top spot as they welcome Crystal Palace on Sunday. With no major injury news, both sides shall have a complete squad available for selection. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season

