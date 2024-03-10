Liverpool will lock horns against Manchester City in one of the highly-awaited matches in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 10. The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be played at Anfield and it will start at 9:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Manchester City match on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV Channels. Sunny Singh Gill Carries Rich Family Legacy, Set to Become First Referee of Indian Descent in Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

In a potentially title-defining showdown, @LFC prepares to face the formidable @ManCity, promising an intense contest at the Anfield. 👊🏻 Tune-in to #LIVMCI, Today, 9:15 PM, only on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/UEDzwEdExk — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)