Leaders Liverpool FC are set to host sixth-placed Newcastle United for their upcoming English Premier League 2024-25 game on Thursday, February 27. Liverpool FC have suffered from only one loss in the 27 EPL 2024-25 games they played so far. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Anfield from 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool vs Newcastle United live streaming will be available on the new JioHotsar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India have viewing options for the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Will Mohamed Salah Play Tonight in Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Egyptian Forward Featuring in Starting XI.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)