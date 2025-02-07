A fascinating showdown is on the cards as Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 semifinal on Friday, February 7. The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match is slated to be played at Anfield and it begins at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass that costs Rs 29. Carabao Cup 2024–25: Newcastle United Beat Arsenal and Back in League Cup Final in Bid To End 70-Year Wait for Domestic Trophy.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool at home but the visitors carry a slender lead! 👀 Will Spurs’ 1-0 lead from the first leg prove crucial? Tune in tonight for the 2nd Leg of the #CarabaoCup Semi-Final LIVE on #FanCode pic.twitter.com/20Vj3orSNp — FanCode (@FanCode) February 6, 2025

