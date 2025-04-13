Leaders Liverpool FC are set to host West Ham United in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 13. The Liverpool vs West Ham English Premier League 2024-25 is slated to be played at the iconic Anfield and has a scheduled start time of 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs West Ham live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Mohamed Salah Signs New Long-Term Contract With Premier League Club Liverpool Until 2027.

Liverpool vs West Ham English Premier League 2024-25:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)