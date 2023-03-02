Liverpool will host Wolves in a Premier League 2022-23 match on Thursday, March 2. The match will be played at the iconic Anfield Stadium, starting at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch live telecast of this match on the Star Sports 2/HD channels. For live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, where the game can be watched online but at the cost of a subscription fee. Just Fontaine, Legendary French Footballer, Passes Away at 89.

Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Can Liverpool find an all-important win at Anfield, or will #JulenLopetegui find a way to beat #TheReds? Tune-in tomorrow, 1:30 AM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/hRra7jTn10 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 1, 2023

