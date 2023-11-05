Liverpool will face Luton Town in the Premier League 2023-24 on November 5. The Premier League 2023-24 match will be played at the Kenilworth Road in Luton and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network of the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of the Luton Town vs Liverpool match will be available on the Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Luton Town vs Liverpool live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester City Regain Top Spot With Dominant Victory Over Bournemouth While Arsenal Lose Against Newcastle United.

Liverpool vs Luton Town

Can @LFC continue their run of form and chase the top 3 of #PL this season? Tune-in to #LUTLIV, today, 10:00 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #LUTvLIV pic.twitter.com/4Kz776BpdH — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) November 5, 2023

