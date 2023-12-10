Luton Town are all set to host Manchester City in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 10. The PL 2023-24 match will be played at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Luton Town vs Manchester City, match on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Luton Town vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Mauricio Pochettino Backs Levi Colwill To Lead Chelsea in Future.

Luton Town vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

As far as Premier League Sundays go... 😍 pic.twitter.com/xzY6Eil1pY — Premier League (@premierleague) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)