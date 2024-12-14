Undefeated in the ongoing Bundesliga 2024-25, Bayern Munich will lack horns against hosts Maniz on Wednesday 14. The Mainz vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will be played at MEWA Arena, and start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Mainz vs Bayern Munich match on the Sony Sports Network channels. Those seeking an online viewing option, can get the Mainz vs Bayern Munich live streaming viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website, but would need a subscription for the same. Bundesliga 2024–25: Jamal Musiala Strikes Twice To Help Bayern Munich End Mini-Skid Without the Injured Harry Kane.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Live

