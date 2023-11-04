Defending Premier league Champion Manchester City won the Manchester Derby by defeating Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford. Manchester City will host relegation survival Bournemouth in the Premier League 2023-24 match on Saturday, November 4. The Manchester City vs Bournemouth game will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth match on the Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channel. As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Reflects on Erling Haaland’s Fitness After Busy Season Start.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2023-24 Free Live Streaming

Currently 3rd in the #PL, @ManCity would like to continue their form and give the league leaders a run for their money! Tune-in to #MCIBOU, today, 8:30 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #MCIvBOU pic.twitter.com/MNgMAfafDa — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)