Manchester City will lock horns against Brighton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, March 15. The Manchester City vs Brighton match will be hosted at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The much-awaited clash will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Brighton live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Lone Goal Stuns Cityzens As The Garibaldis Continue Hunt For UCL Qualification.

Manchester City vs Brighton EPL 2024-25

It's matchday at the City in the Community Etihad Stadium! 🏡#ManCity pic.twitter.com/WEqGY7IAe7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 15, 2025

