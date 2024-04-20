After losing a Champions League match against Real Madrid, FA Cup champions Manchester City will be looking to win other remaining titles. The next immediate opponent would be Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal game at the Wembley Stadium. Chelsea is struggling in the league and will be looking for their second final of the season after missing the title in the League Cup. The game will start at 09:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 20, 2024. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 competition in India. Fans can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 2023–24 on Sony Sports Networks Channels. Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV App. Erling Haaland Doubtful for Manchester City’s FA Cup 2023–24 Semifinal Match Against Chelsea.

Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 2023–24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)