Manchester City will go head-to-head against Huddersfield for the FA Cup 2023-24 third-round match on Sunday, January 7. The game will begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Huddersfield match. The match between Manchester City vs Huddersfield will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio users can also watch this match on the JioTV app for free. FA Cup 2023–24: Chelsea Enters Fourth Round With Comfortable Win Against Preston North End; Aston Villa and Newcastle United Also Advance.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield FA Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Defending champs @ManCity kick off their #FACup journey, but can the Terriers pull off the ultimate upset❓⚔️ Catch all the action LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork ⚽ 📺#EmiratesFACup #MCIHUD pic.twitter.com/vxl9KRtbs5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 7, 2024

