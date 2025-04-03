How To Watch Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

Looking to move above Chelsea in the standings, Manchester City will host relegation-bound Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 match on April 3. Check live telecast and online viewing options here.

Looking to move above Chelsea in the standings, Manchester City will host relegation-bound Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 match on April 3. The Manchester City vs Leicester City PL 2024-25 match will be played Etihad Stadium and will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can find TV viewing options of the Manchester City vs Leicester City English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. The Manchester City vs Leicester City in the PL 2024-25 will be available for live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website.Premier League To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology in Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Clash on April 12.

