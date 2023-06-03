Eyeing for a treble, Manchester City will face Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup 2022-23 on Saturday, June 3. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wembley Stadium in London. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City final game. The final match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio users can also watch this match on the JioTV app for free.

Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Cancel all your plans as it can't get bigger than this 🤩🫶 Set your timers for the #ManchesterDerby at the #EmiratesFACup Final 🙌 🥳 Pick your side and comment below 💬#SonySportsNetwork #FACup #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/au2Mk2OYXh — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 3, 2023

