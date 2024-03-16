Manchester City is competing in multiple competitions and is aiming for a treble once again. In the FA Cup 2023-24 quarterfinals, the Citizens will take on fellow premier league side Newcastle United on Saturday evening. Erling Haaland scored five as the Citizens hammered Luton Town 6-2 in the fifth round, while the Magpies edge past Championship side Blackburn Rovers. The exciting FA Cup game will start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 16, 2024. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 competition in India. Fans can watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United FA Cup 2023–24 on Sony Sports Networks Channels. Manchester City vs Newcastle United FA Cup 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV App. Luton Town 2–6 Manchester City, FA Cup 2023–24: Erling Haaland Scores Five Goals as Citizens Rout Against Hatters.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United FA Cup 2023–24

It’s quarter-final time in the FA Cup! 💪 pic.twitter.com/xCRtVeCSiG — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)