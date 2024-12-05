Manchester City will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 5. The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports has the broadcast rights and fans can watch the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. In case of an online viewing option, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Pep Guardiola Hits 'Reset' Following Manchester City's Devastating 2-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in Premier League 2024-25.

Back at the Etihad tonight 🏡 Where in the world will you be watching us from? 🌍👇#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/BaynB1cKxJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 4, 2024

