Starting their campaign, Manchester City will lock horns with Wydad AC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, June 18. The Manchester City vs Wydad AC match is set to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Manchester City vs Wydad AC live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Manchester City vs Wydad AC live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Is 17-Year-Old Lamine Yamal Dating 30-Year-Old Fati Vazquez? Internet Abuzz With Speculations After Vacation Pics of Them at Same Location Go Viral; Here's What the Barcelona Star Had to Say.

Manchester City vs Wydad AC FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟱 = 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗗 🔥 4 massive matchups, 1 epic day of football 💥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kP1DC5wYrI — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)