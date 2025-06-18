Is 17-year-old Lamine Yamal dating a 30-year-old social media influencer named Fati Vazquez? Social media went wild with dating speculations after the two reportedly spent their vacation together at the same venue, in Italy. Lamine Yamal had a breakout season with Barcelona, winning the domestic treble. He experienced success with the Spanish National Football Team as well, leading them to the final of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, where they were beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal National Football Team. Post the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Lamine Yamal has been on vacation. Lamine Yamal Signs Contract Extension With Barcelona Until 2031.

The football sensation, on June 12, had shared a series of clicks from his vacation and it had a picture of him posing by a swimming pool, reportedly in Italy. And eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Fati Vazquez, a social media influencer, had shared a picture from the same location a couple of days ago, giving rise to speculations of the two dating. Their vacation posts also had pictures of boat trips and although it can't be concluded that they were together, it added further fuel to their dating rumours. However, Lamine Yamal has addressed these speculations. Lamine Yamal Scores As FC Barcelona Clinch 28th La Liga Title With 2–0 Win Over Espanyol (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lamine Yamal Shares Pics from Vacation

Fati Vazquez's Vacation Pics

Talking to gossip expert Javi de Hoyos, the Barcelona wonderkid has denied all such talk. While rubbishing all such speculations, Javi de Hoyos stated that Lamine Yamal went for vacation with his Barcelona teammates. However, as the rumours of the two dating went viral, Fati Vazquez was reportedly targeted with death threats. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old influencer shared a story reacting to the death threats. Why Is Barcelona Not Playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Check Reason Behind Catalans' Absence From Competition.

Fati Vazquez' Instagram Story

Fati Vazquez' Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram @fativazquezd)

"It’s sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they get to wish death on someone they don’t even know.”What others project speaks more about them than me. I choose to live with purpose, continue to grow and surround myself with light. To those who wish me evil, I wish them healing, because no one who is well with himself wishes to destroy another," she wrote on Instagram, Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal is expected to return to action during Barcelona's pre-season camp, which starts on July 13. Lamine Yamal, earlier, had renewed his Barcelona contract up to 2031.

