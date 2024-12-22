After defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United under Ruben Amorim will look to move up the points table when they take on Bournemouth at home. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England and it has a scheduled start time at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 22. Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mason Mount Faces Injury Setback As Manchester United Midfielder Ruled Out for ‘Several Weeks’.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

