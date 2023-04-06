Manchester United will face Brentford in the Premier League on April 6, Wednesday, The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 2/HD will provide live telecast of this fixture in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star 'Likely' To Leave PSG at the End of Season, Say Reports.

Manchester United vs Brentford

Two excellent #PL campaigns intersect at #OldTrafford, as the #RedDevils and #TheBees hunt for points in a very interesting battle! Tune-in 6th April, 12:20 AM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #MUNvBRE pic.twitter.com/Oye4ATNeqV — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 5, 2023

