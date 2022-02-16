Manchester United are set to take on Brighton in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Wednesday, February 16. The match begins at 1:45 am IST and would be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD in India. Fans in India can also live stream the game using the Disney+Hotstar app.

#DidYouKnow: #MUFC and #BHAFC have never played out a draw in the #PL! 😮 Who will have the last laugh in #MUNBHA tonight? Kick-off: 1:45 AM | Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/BkHZ7yswTU — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 15, 2022

