Manchester United will be facing Fulham in their next match at FA Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, March 18. The game will begin at 10.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Red Devils are coming into this match with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis. Meanwhile, Fulham suffered a 3-0 loss against Arsenal in their previous match. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this quarterfinal match on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD, Sony Sports Ten 3/HD and Sony Sports Ten 4/HD. Meanwhile, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of this game.

Manchester United vs Fulham Live on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)