Manchester United will be hosting Fulham in their next English Premier League 2022-23 fixture on Sunday, May 28. The game will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford, Manchester. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 and fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham match on the Star Sports Select 2 HD channel. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming of this match in India. Fans however will need to a take subscription to enjoy the live streaming. Lionel Messi Equals Dani Alves’ Trophy Record; Becomes Joint Most Decorated Footballer After Recent Ligue 1 Triumph.

Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

