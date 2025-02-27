Manchester United are set to take on Ipswich Town in the next match of the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, February 27. The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town match will be hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The much-awaited encounter has a scheduled start time of 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live streaming will be available on the new JioHotsar app and website but at a subscription cost. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Match live on the Star Sports Select channels. Chelsea Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Live

